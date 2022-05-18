ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Canoeist speaks on finding body believed to be missing Mankato woman

KEYC
 6 days ago

Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Brad Finstad visited Mankato Tuesday. Taopi residents begin rebuilding process.

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
vnexplorer.net

Body of missing University of Minnesota engineering student Austin Retterath, 19, is found in Mississippi River after 12-day search

Austin Retterath was reported missing by the University of Minnesota Police Department on May 8 Investigators said that there was no indication that any foul play had gone into Retterath's deathRetterath was last seen alive on May 8 in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man found dead in the river.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff […]
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Family fight leads to brawl outside Byron bar

(ABC 6 News) - A woman was detained, but no arrests were made after a Saturday night/Sunday morning brawl outside The Compadres in Byron. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office sent one officer to The Compadres Saturday evening, May 21, after bar staff called for support at closing time, due to disorderly behavior and some fears of conflict.
BYRON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Injured in Mankato Area Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Mankato area Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV driven by 20-year-old Katee Clough of Rochester was traveling west on Highway 14 around 3:45 p.m. just east of Eagle Lake. A second SUV, driven by 75-year-old James Soulek of Le Center, was traveling south on Highway 60.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

8 shell casings located after Saturday shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Eight shell casings were located after a reported shooting Saturday afternoon. The report came from the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. when a person saw a subject driving westbound on 10th St. and shooting out the window. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified As Eli Hart

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they found a boy’s body in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning, and two people are in custody. On Saturday, family members identified the victim as 6-year-old Eli Hart. Additionally, the superintendent for Westonka Public Schools said the victim is believed to be a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School. Police say that the boy’s death is being investigated as a domestic incident. Court records show the boy’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was recently awarded full custody of Hart. Thaler was arrested Friday in Orono and is currently...
MOUND, MN
KEYC

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Haroun McClellan

The resolutions have passed for the efforts to turn the empty Lamm Street area into a space for apartment buildings near downtown. St. Peter Public Library hosts Americans in the Holocaust exhibit. National Safe Boating Week. Updated: 2 hours ago. Leading factors in fatal boating accidents include alcohol use and...
SAINT PETER, MN
fox9.com

Towboat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam near Wabasha, Minn.

ALMA, Wis. - A towboat was stuck for hours after crashing into a lock and dam along the Mississippi River Saturday night. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says calls for the crash came in shortly after 11 p.m. According to the sheriff, a barge was headed south on Pool 4 of the river when the towboat lost control near Lock and Dam 4 and crashed.
KEYC

Albert Lea Police arrest suspect in shooting incident

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting incident was arrested and taken into custody early Sunday morning. The Albert Lea Police Department announced that 19-year-old Javen Moreno was arrested during a traffic stop on I-90, west of Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea. Moreno...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KX News

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (AP) — Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet […]
MOUND, MN
Bring Me The News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police investigating attempted robbery

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating an attempted robbery from Thursday, May 19. At about 11:56 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE. The victim, a 40-year-old man, said an unknown male approached him from behind and tried to start a verbal...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 19-year-old woman was the only other passenger listed, though the state patrol gave no information about her condition. The patrol described the crash as fatal. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
CHASKA, MN

