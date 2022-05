Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO