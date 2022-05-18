Severe Weather Statement issued for Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 16:54:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Harper; Kingman; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, in Central Kansas, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall to around one inch has already fallen across parts of south central and southeast Kansas through early this morning. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is likely today through early tonight with locally higher amounts possible.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO