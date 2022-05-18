Liverpool schools: Voters approve ’22-’23 budget, elect 4 to board

(Stock photo)

LIVERPOOL — Voters approved the Liverpool Central School District’s 2022-23 budget and elected four members to the Board of Education in the May 17 election.

Preliminary results showed 1,625 ballots in favor of the roughly $173.5 million general fund budget; 522 no votes were cast.

Also approved were the bus proposition (1,639 yes votes, 515 no votes) and the capital reserve proposition (1,637 yes votes, 500 no votes).

BOE results

Eight candidates vied for three 3-year terms and one 1-year term on the Liverpool school board. The top three vote-getters have been elected to three-year terms, and the fourth has been elected to the one-year term.

Results are in descending order of the total number of votes received. Three asterisks indicate the candidates who have been elected to three-year terms, and one asterisk indicates a one-year term.

***Nicholas Blaney: 1,414

***Hayley Downs: 1,357

***Kimberly Martin: 1,230

*Craig Dailey: 916 (one-year term)

Jason Sobotka: 605

Leslye Jones: 598

Erika Adigun: 537

David Manzano: 527

Alicia Letta: 454

LPL budget passes

The Liverpool Public Library’s 2022-23 budget proposition passed as well, receiving 1,740 yes votes and 409 no votes.

Three people were elected to five-year terms on the LPL Board of Trustees: