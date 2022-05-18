Charlotte NAACP leaders call out growing hate crime trend

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of assaulting police during the attack on the US Capitol allegedly violated the terms of his pretrial release. In new court documents submitted Saturday morning, federal prosecutors said Beddingfield went to a Buffalo Wild Wings with his mother, went to an undisclosed location, and drove by his father's house.
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after a shooting in Gastonia Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Gastonia Police officers responded to a business...
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A 16-year-old has died following an overnight shooting in Newberry, police told News19 on Sunday. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said officers were called to Wise Street in the town around 12:05 a.m. to the shooting. Many details regarding how the shooting unfolded haven't been released. However, Chief Goodman did confirm that a 16-year-old was shot and taken to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal agencies could soon be hiring based on a job-seekers skill. The Office of Personnel Management released new guidance to federal agencies to help them start a more skill-based hiring approach. It focuses more on what candidates can do, rather than their education degrees. It's also...
WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday afternoon, and state agents are also aiding. The department shared a Facebook post saying officers responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. near Marshall Street and Barrington Street. The lone victim was found dead at the scene. Officers are withholding the victim's identity as of writing.
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Her mom said was picked up by someone and may be...
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man, accused of distributing illegal drugs, has been arrested and charged in the death of another man who allegedly overdosed on those substances, the Union County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) announced Monday. Trent Butler, 32, was identified by investigators "as the source of supply for...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a North Carolina business consultant with violating anti-fraud provisions by operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme, according to a news release. The federal government alleges at least 75 North Carolina residents were defrauded by Wynn Charlebois, from...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As severe weather hits the Carolinas, WCNC Charlotte wants to make it easy to share photos and videos you take so the news team can feature your content on-air and online. A new feature in the WCNC Charlotte app, called "Near Me," allows you to send...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County health department will begin offering Pfizer's COVID-19 booster to children ages 5 to 11, beginning Monday, May 23. Mecklenburg County Public Health announced the boosters will be available to kids five months after their most recent vaccine dose. The Pfizer booster is currently the only brand available to children.
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — More than 76,000 pounds of infant formula arrived in Indianapolis from Europe Sunday afternoon. This comes after the Biden administration invoked the “Operation Fly Formula”. The administration authorized the use of military planes to bring in shipments from abroad to address the current...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A California-based real estate firm is seeking solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte by turning a hotel into apartments. Vivo Living announced it will transform a hotel on North Tryon Street into an apartment building with rent that's up to 20% below market value. Vivo currently owns 19 "recycled" hotels across the U.S., including three in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the pandemic, StarMed Healthcare grew from a small, local clinic to the go-to source for Charlotteans, distributing COVID tests and giving out vaccines. "We're always looking for ways to see where we can add value or where there's a challenge in the community,' CEO Michael...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have ever sat at a traffic light you've probably wondered why it is taking so long for the light to change? Especially when you're just trying to get home to work. THE QUESTION:. Do traffic light patterns change during rush hour in Charlotte?. OUR...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Brookshire Boulevard are back open near Interstate 85 in west Charlotte after a serious crash, officials said. Medic responded to a crash near Centre Street, close to Kingdom City Church, around 8:30 a.m. Charlotte Fire and other first responders were also called to the scene of the crash.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No serious injuries were reported after a CATS bus slid off I-77 southbound and into a ditch Monday night around 6:30 p.m. A WCNC Charlotte crew was in the area when the incident happened and stayed at the scene as emergency personnel arrived. For the latest...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people are without power in east Charlotte Sunday, according to Duke Energy's power outage map. The outage was first reported around 4:19 a.m., indicating over 2000 customers were impacted in Charlotte's Commonwealth neighborhood. Duke Energy said that the outage was caused by fallen trees...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Home improvement and bathroom safety go hand in hand with All About the Pipes. They can install items like no lip showers, bathtubs with doors, floating vanities, and other things that help the elderly move around safely and with ease.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Monday, Rock Hill City Council votes on a six-month moratorium on new permits for short-term rentals like Airbnb. Council said it needs this time to review the ordinance amidst explosive growth in the city. For Tom Hutto, running short-term rentals is a family business....
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Andy Downer from Downer Law breaks down what to do if you're injured in the workplace. Workers compensation come from when you are injured while you're working. Whenever you're injured on the...
Comments / 0