ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton elementary school to hold grand opening of food pantry today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBIe1_0fhmU1hV00
Stacks of canned vegetables inside a food pantry (Nick Papantonis)

A Dayton elementary school will be hosting a grand opening for its new food pantry today.

Edison Elementary School is the first school food pantry created in partnership with The Foodbank, according to a release.

The school said its Family Resource Coordinator, Elizabeth Swanson, will make sure the pantry is fully stocked and handle any request for deliveries.

Later this summer the pantry hopes to include fresh produce from the Possum Creek MetroPark garden.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Education
Dayton, OH
Society
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island closes ‘Sling Shot’ ride permanently

MASON — One of Kings Island’s rides is closed for good, the amusement park announced on Friday. Spokesperson Chad Showalter said the park has retired the “Sling Shot” for future plans, our news partners at WCPO reported. Before Kings Island removed the ride from its website,...
MASON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews work on gas leak in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE — New Carlisle Fire Department crews worked to repair an active gas leak in New Carlisle Sunday night. In a post on social media, the fire department said they were working with CenterPoint Energy on a leak on Madison Street between Clay and Scott streets. Crews were...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Food#The Pantry#Charity#Edison Elementary School#Foodbank#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Charities
WHIO Dayton

Trial begins for babysitter accused of killing infant; Forensic pathologist takes the stand

DAYTON — The murder trial for the babysitter accused of killing an infant in West Carrollton has started after being paused late last year. Charles Pulley III, 19, was indicted in early 2021 on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering children. He’s accused of killing Averi Grabans, who died from blunt force trauma to her head on Aug. 23, 2020.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
74K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy