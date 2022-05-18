Dayton elementary school to hold grand opening of food pantry today

Stacks of canned vegetables inside a food pantry (Nick Papantonis)

A Dayton elementary school will be hosting a grand opening for its new food pantry today.

Edison Elementary School is the first school food pantry created in partnership with The Foodbank, according to a release.

The school said its Family Resource Coordinator, Elizabeth Swanson, will make sure the pantry is fully stocked and handle any request for deliveries.

Later this summer the pantry hopes to include fresh produce from the Possum Creek MetroPark garden.

