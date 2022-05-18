ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

​Why Kourtney Kardashian ‘Only Wanted’ Grandma MJ With Her At Santa Barbara Wedding

By Audrey Rock
 6 days ago
Image Credit: DFree/Shutterstock/E!

Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman, but the Poosh founder didn’t want to make it official with Travis Barker without grandma Mary Jo Campbell, 87 — and only grandma– by her side. Affectionately known to the family as MJ, Kris Jenner’s mama, who lives two hours away in San Diego, has been open about her health struggles and has been in extended isolation during the pandemic. But Kourtney, 43, made sure she was there for the super intimate courthouse ceremony. Only a few bodyguards, Travis’ father Randy Barker, and MJ were ultimately in attendance. A source close to the Kardashian’s explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife why this detail meant so much to Kourtney.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“Kourtney is Kris’s firstborn child and because of this, she has always had a super special bond with her grandmother MJ,” they told HL. “Having her by her side as she became Travis’s wife was so important to them both and it was one of the most special moments of their lives. They both got emotional during the small ceremony.”

The source went on to describe the special bond between grandmother and eldest granddaughter. “The two of them are very much alike and they will be the first ones to tell you that,” they continued. “When Kourtney wanted to have this wedding to make it official, MJ was the one she went to for advice. She wanted it super small and intimate and told MJ that she only wanted her there. Kourtney knew that they could not have one of her sisters without having all her sisters there. She knew that they could not have one of their children without having all their children there.”

The official wedding happened several weeks after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Las Vegas in a non-legal ceremony, and they’re reportedly planning another big Italian celebration that all their children and Kourtney’s sisters can attend. Another KarJenner source said in separate comments that after so much time in isolation during the pandemic, Kourtney really wanted to include MJ in her most important life moments.

“Because MJ is older and has suffered previous health conditions in the past, she’s considered high-risk and has taken extra steps throughout the pandemic to ensure her safety,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “MJ had been in isolation during the pandemic longer than anybody else in the family. It was a very lonely time for her to be away from her family for that amount of time. And the family was very upset over it, trying to make her as comfortable as possible during that time. But now that she’s been out of isolation, Kourtney knew she wanted MJ to play a special role in her life.”

The source added that it turned out to pay off for Kourtney. “She couldn’t have imagined a more special way to celebrate one of the most important days in her life than to have her grandmother by her side,” they said. Kourtney and Travis got married on May 15, posting fun photos in a vintage convertible after their courthouse ceremony. The reality icon wore a white mini dress with a jeweled brooch, crucifix necklace, and heels. She finished the look with a simple veil, while Travis wore an all-black ensemble.

Community Policy