North Carolina Senate and House races mostly went as projected this evening, with no major upsets or surprises. In the closest race for the House district 56 seat, Chapel Hill Town Council member Allen Buansi defeated Democratic Party organizer Jonah Garson by the slimmest of margins: just 435 votes set them apart, with Buansi taking 51 percent to Garson’s 49 percent of the overall votes. Buansi will likely be appointed to the seat this month as longtime NC Rep. Verla Insko announced she is retiring early from the seat.

6 DAYS AGO