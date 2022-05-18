Yankton out-scores Jefferson on the diamond 15-13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened outside a bar in northwestern Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was kicked out of a bar and then went to a parked car, retrieved a firearm, and fired shots at the bar’s security officer. The suspect then started driving a car when he hit a parked car. The suspect then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer again. The security officer then started firing shots back at the suspect.
