ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton out-scores Jefferson on the diamond 15-13

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Yankton Bucks built a big...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries outslug Winnipeg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - he Sioux Falls Canaries (3-7) outlasted the Winnipeg Goldeyes 12-10 on Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Canaries were leading 12-8 going into the top of the ninth when the Goldeyes (5-5) rallied for two runs thanks to a two-RBI double from LF Eric Rivera. A pop out to left field in the next at bat ended the rally and sealed the win for Sioux Falls. Eight of the nine Canaries that stepped to the plate recorded hits and five of them had multi-hit games.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Will Olson catches on at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though playing catcher wasn’t Will Olson’s preference, the Omaha native made it his position of choice because.... “In high school baseball it’s competitive just to get on the field, and college is even more of a giant with that, and if you can contribute behind the dish and swing it you’re a lock for a lineup.” Olson says.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now Media Camp announces 2022 participants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is preparing to welcome four students for a week-long introduction to television news production. Beginning Monday, June 6, Dakota News Now will host its sixth annual Media Camp. The free camp is held with support from the Washington Pavilion. Students...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Lutheran School Expanding

Young Jackrabbit team gains more experience with another NCAA Tournament run. Call to Freedom flagged in Department of Justice Audit. "A lot to know about administering federal grant funds, so it's easy to get in trouble based on what you don't know or what you haven't experienced as a grantee," said Wyland.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, SD
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Sports
City
Lead, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
dakotanewsnow.com

Plant sale and swap at McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A plant sale and swap taking place at the McCrossan Boys Ranch features several vendors with some of the proceeds going back to the program. The sale runs from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Sarah Burman, the visitor center coordinator, joined Dakota News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

2022 Continues SDSU Softball’s Upward Trajectory

ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - After seeing their conference tournament delayed and ultimately moved by storms and a derecho the South Dakota STate softball team was no stranger weathering whatever Mother Nature threw at them. Which once again happened during their NCAA Tournament appearance in Orlando. On Saturday the...
ORLANDO, FL
dakotanewsnow.com

Boys & Girls Club Northern Plains Raffle taking place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains annual raffle ticket fundraiser is taking place. Cierra Steffensen, with the Boys & Girls Club, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Water West short on lifeguards as season opens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wild Water West is still scheduled to open for the season the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. But they’re running short on lifeguards, and they’re having trouble finding enough staff to make sure every attraction will stay open. The pools are filled...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#S D Lrb#Bucks
dakotanewsnow.com

Four Sioux Falls road closures starting May 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced the changes to traffic flow, as the following roads undergo construction. Beginning on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, North Sycamore Avenue will be closed between Benson Road and Producer Lane to allow crews to complete road improvements. This work is anticipated to be completed by late fall 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A few showers possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of our Monday and we’ll bring in a few scattered showers around the region this afternoon into the evening. highs will range from the upper 50s and low 60s in the southwest to the mid 60s in the northeast. The wind shouldn’t be too bad, but we could see it pick up a bit out west.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Minivan hijacked at gunpoint, Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported multiple suspects were involved in a minivan hijacking Saturday around 11 p.m. The victim reported he was sitting in his minivan at the Farmers Market by Falls Park when he felt a gun pressed against his neck. Two people told him to get out of the vehicle, and when he did, they got in and drove away with it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Kick-off construction ceremony for Comfort Inn and Suites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Comfort Inn and Suites – Sanford Sports Complex. With the scheduled grand opening of 18 baseball, softball, and multi-purpose fields in late summer, the Sanford Sports Complex is expected to bring in one million additional visitors to Sioux Falls over the next five years, officials say.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stolen SculptureWalk artwork recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A piece of artwork that was stolen from the SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls has been recovered, according to a post on SculptureWalk’s Facebook page. The post went on to say the sculpture is in possession of the Sioux Falls Police Department,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Multi-Cultural Center staff prepare for table talk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Table Talk provides up-to-date conversations on what is happening in the area. The next gathering is on May 25 at the Multi-Cultural Center on North Main Avenue. The event is free to attend. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Combine opened in October of 2021 in Garretson and hopes to fill you up with good food while you enjoy the game. Co-owner, Leroy Austin and his son came up with the idea of opening a bar and grill and the first step was finding the right name.
GARRETSON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

EmBe’s Open House celebrates completion of multiple projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe will celebrate the completion of a large-scale renovation and relocation project. Commencing in February, the project included the transformation of approximately 27,000 square feet in EmBe’s downtown facility and the relocation of the Dress for Success Sioux Falls Boutique. The renovation was completed earlier this month with Fiegen Construction at the helm, according to officials. The Dress for Success relocation was completed in March with credit to Two Men and a Truck Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired after man kicked out of Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened outside a bar in northwestern Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was kicked out of a bar and then went to a parked car, retrieved a firearm, and fired shots at the bar’s security officer. The suspect then started driving a car when he hit a parked car. The suspect then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer again. The security officer then started firing shots back at the suspect.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No one injured after SUV crashes into Watertown business

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A girl escaped injury Saturday afternoon when the GMC Suburban she was driving crashed into a Watertown business. Watertown Radio reports it happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Pearle Vision on the east side of the city. Police say the girl, from Watertown, was...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Non-Profit Call to Freedom flagged in Department of Justice audit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to board member Korena keys, Call to Freedom’s goal is to put themselves out of a job. “To put an end to human trafficking and save any man or woman from ever having to experience the trauma,” said Keys. The organization...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy