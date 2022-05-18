ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Increase in water allocation for some farmers dependent on the Merced Irrigation District

By FOX26 News Staff
FOX26
FOX26
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Merced Irrigation District Board has now voted to increase the available water supply from Lake McClure that will go towards District Class 1...

kmph.com

FOX26

Reduce water usage or face statewide restrictions, says Governor Newsom

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Governor Gavin Newsom is warning that if we don’t start using less water, the state may put mandatory restrictions in place. The Governor is reminding all of us to do our part: take shorter showers, turn the faucet off when you’re brushing your teeth, water the lawn earlier in the day, make sure you’re washing full loads of clothes and dishes.
CLOVIS, CA
FOX26

Heat Advisory issued as Valley braces for its first triple-digit temperatures of the year

Consider it the unofficial start of the summer season as the Valley prepares for its first day of triple digit temperatures this Wednesday. The National Weather Service Hanford issuing its first Heat Advisory of season, ahead of Wednesday's scorcher, reminding individuals and communities to take every precaution against the heat including limiting outdoor activities, staying hydrated, and remaining in cool, air-conditioned buildings.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

House destroyed by early morning fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A house suffered major damage after it caught fire overnight in southwest Fresno. The fire started around 2:30 Monday morning on Madison Ave. near Belmont Ave. and Hwy 41. When firefighters got there, they found the house engulfed in flames. They say the roof collapsed...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Home destroyed after catching fire in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home was destroyed following a house fire in Hanford on Saturday. The Kings County and Hanford Fire Departments responded to the home near Harris and 2nd Streets. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and kept it from spreading to the surrounded...
HANFORD, CA
FOX26

Driver killed in high-speed crash with big rig in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died early Monday morning when he crashed into the side of a big rig trailer in Fresno. CHP says the big rig was pulling out of a trucking yard onto S. Elm Ave. just south of W. North Ave. when a car going about 100 miles an hour crashed into the tractor-trailer.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Woman rushed to the hospital following duplex fire in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a structure fire in Hanford. The Hanford Fire Department says crews were called out to Rodgers Road and Togneri Street just before 10:30 p.m. regarding a duplex on fire. According to officials, firefighters arrived and...
HANFORD, CA
FOX26

Suspect caught with drugs, paraphernalia after starting large fire in Sonora, deputies say

SONORA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 17, after deputies say he started a large fire and ran away from law enforcement. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at Curtis Circle in Sonoma around 9:45 p.m. and identified Shayne Greenway, 48, as the suspect. They also said Greenway has a parole warrant and three felony warrants for his arrest.
SONORA, CA
FOX26

Little boy recites Pledge of Allegiance during trophy ceremony

A Tulare boy expressed more than gratitude for the Miracle League during its trophy ceremony this weekend. Rather than walking up and collecting his trophy, 11-year-old Robert Guerrero Jr. recited the Pledge of Allegiance. “He just does things like that spontaneously, spur of the moment,” said his mother, Jamie Guerrero....
TULARE, CA
FOX26

UPDATE: Elderly man reported missing out of Visalia found safe

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE May 24, 2022 3:30 a.m.: Visalia Police confirmed early Tuesday morning that Mr. Golden was found out of the Visalia area, and has safely returned home to his family. ---- The Visalia Police Department is calling on the community for help in locating an...
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater Cancels Weekend Shows due to "COVID outbreak"

Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater announces cancellations of Good Company Players weekend performances of "The Music Man" show due to a "Covid outbreak." The theater issuing the announcement via Twitter on late Saturday afternoon saying, "Yet another painful reminder that all is not 'back to normal'". Over the weekend, more than...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Charles Gene Cropper

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Charles Gene Cropper. Charles Cropper is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 42-year-old Cropper is 6' 3" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Charles Cropper is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Man not cooperating with police after found shot in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is recovering after being shot Sunday evening in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Ben Maddox and Goshen in east Visalia. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot and was...
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Sunday after shooting at officers who were trying to stop him from carjacking a police car in Reedley, according to police. Reedley police were called around 6:00 p.m. to help Dinuba police find a motorcyclist accused of burglary. The driver crashed...
REEDLEY, CA
