RC Christian finishes second at state tennis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Working and living in the same town could be considered a luxury for some. “Workforce housing is a huge issue for not only Spearfish but for all of the Black Hills. We feel that we’ve taken an aggressive approach to try and help those that are working in our community and just starting out have an opportunity to own a home,” stated Spearfish Mayor John Senden.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO