Suwannee bulldogs advance to 4a final four

After taking the drag racing world by storm, Ocala local Josh Hart gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his life and passion--for racing, for old cars, and for his family and local community. Who knew that a series of speeding tickets would culminate in a career in speed. Hart says if you believe, anything's possible. Watch the full in-depth interview only online.
A woman from Lake City has claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Gainesville District Office. Florida Lottery PR Assistant Media Planner, Laura Velasquez, said Chevett Underwood purchased her winning ticket from The Other Store, which is located at 3221 West U.S. Highway 90 in Lake City.
In less than 10 days, 2022 hurricane season officially begins. Some residents in Dixie County told CBS4 news that the are still recovering from the previous season. Our team checked in with long-time resident Guy Richardson, he said that after 10 months he is finally able to clean up some of the debris on his property from the flood water.
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) arrested an armed individual yesterday, May 22nd, at the Cedar Park Apartments. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, said they received a report from an anonymous caller, saying they saw a black male with a gun standing behind the apartments. When officers arrived, Burnsed...
Jeff Knee spent Sunday evening on the couch watching TV with his mother. A typical way to end the weekend, but when thunder and lightning came rolling into town, everything changed. "There was a flash of light, of course, because of the lightning at the same exact time was the...
With a search underway, the Sheriff's Office worked to notify neighbors, and schools locked down as a precaution. The Sheriff's Office said a woman was stabbed at her home located at 26822 NW 3rd Place in Newberry, leaving her family wanting to learn more. “That's my sister. My friend commented...
Comments / 0