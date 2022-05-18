ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Brad Little Wins Republican Nomination for Governor in Idaho Primary Election.

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

US News and World Report

Jaeger Denies Measure for Change in ND Constitution

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Republicans Reject Recalling Biden Votes, Removing Vos

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Saturday rejected calls to rescind the state's Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and to remove Robin Vos as speaker of the state Assembly. Delegates at the state party's annual convention outside of Madison rejected those two resolutions, while adopting...
MIDDLETON, WI
US News and World Report

Wisconsin Republicans Vote Not to Endorse for Governor

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Florida Insurance Bills Clear Committee, Move to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature on Monday began a special session focused on fixing the state's turbulent property insurance market, advancing sweeping legislation to create a $2 billion reinsurance fund and place new rules around attorney fees and coverage denials as lawmakers attempt to stabilize a market plagued by rising rates and insurer insolvencies.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
US News and World Report

Hogan, Comptroller, Urge Each Other to Ease Maryland Gas Tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot urged each other Monday to take steps to ease high gas prices this summer by suspending taxes on fuel, but the officials say they are limited in what they can do on their own. Hogan, a Republican,...
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

The 10 Sunniest Places to Retire

These cities have warm temperatures and sunny weather. Imagine retiring in a place where you can expect the weather to be sunny almost every day, even in the winter. Cloudy days are rare in these sun-kissed retirement spots, and snow is even more unusual. The sunniest places to retire are located primarily in four states: Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. Here's a look at the cities that typically have the most sunny days.
YUMA, AZ
US News and World Report

Brownfield Cleanup Projects Coming to Maine Communities

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Communities in Maine are going to use more than $24 million in federal money to help clean up contaminated former industrial sites around the state. The money is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It will pay for assessments and site cleanups in communities including Gardiner, Millinocket and Bath.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

Kansas Ordered to Pay $63 Million to Former Pizza Magnate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Brad Little
US News and World Report

WVa Man Admits Threatening Witness in Brother's Case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the man's brother. David Stanley admitted Monday in federal court that he sent several intimidating and threatening messages through social media to a witness in a case against Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, court records showed.
CHARLESTON, WV
US News and World Report

Officers to Be Remembered at Memorial This Week in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Seven Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year will be remembered during a ceremony this week. Gov. Andy Beshear will join the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training for the ceremony Thursday. The event will be at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Retired Army Warrant Officers Can Now Join Tennessee Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning this month, warrant officers retired from active duty in the U.S. Army will be able to join the Tennessee National Guard. The program has been talked about for years, but Tennessee is the first to implement it, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s assistant adjutant general-Army, said in a news release. Previously it was allowed only for soldiers deemed indispensable by the secretary of the Army. Now, nearly all retired active duty Army warrant officers are eligible.
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Man Dies in Lake; Tennessee's 10th Boating Death This Year

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who died while fishing on Kentucky Lake is. 's 10th boating-related fatality so far this year, officials said. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake in Henry County on Sunday. Officers found a bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling, 60, near the West Sandy portion of the lake, the agency said.
PARIS, TN
#Republicans#Idaho Primary#Primary Election#Governor
US News and World Report

Chicken Barbecue Season Is Underway in Delaware

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — For many in Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware has two seasons — chicken barbecue season and not chicken barbecue season. In Milford, charcoal barbecue smoke filled the air on May 14, signaling that chicken barbecue season has begun for Milford Moose Family Center 2316.
MILFORD, DE
US News and World Report

Fisherman Dies After Boat Sinks on Tennessee Lake

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fisherman has died after a boat sank on a southeastern. lake, wildlife officials said. Ronnie D. Gholston, 24, was bowfishing with two other men on Nickajack Lake on Thusday night when their 15-foot boat began to sink, the Tennessee Widlife Resources Agency said. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

