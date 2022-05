Citing drought conditions, fire restrictions will go into effect on Friday, May 27 for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. Starting May 27, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited on BLM lands in Washington and Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO