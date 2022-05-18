UMD women’s lax host Florida in NCAA quarterfinals

COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — On Thursday, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team will host Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

The Terps are the #2 seed in the tournament, an the Gators are the #7 seed.

These two teams have already faced one another this year, as Maryland defeated Florida 18-8 back in February. However, there’s a big difference between winning in February and winning in May.

With a lot more at stake, and a familiar foe, the team is ready to take care of business and advance to the Final Four, which is easier said than done.

“We’ve learned a lot this season,” said head coach Cathy Reese. “They are a tough opponent and they had a tremendous season as well, and I think when you get to this time of the year, it’s really putting all of the pieces together from what you have learned over the season.”

“We just know, regardless of who we play, they are coming in strong,” said midfielder Grace Griffin. “They are going to show us what they have. “We just got to stay composed and do us.”

“We’ve progressed so much since we’ve played them, and same for them,” said defender Abby Bosco. “Florida is a great team, but I think that, no matter who our opponent is, it matters what we do, and just continuing to play Maryland Lacrosse. When we play our game, we can beat anyone.”

Thursday’s NCAA quarterfinal against Florida is set to kick off at noon in College Park.

