The Miami Heat got off to a horrible start in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. It was so bad that Jimmy Butler and co. made an ugly history in the process. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Heat’s one point in the first eight minutes of play is the lowest any playoff team has scored in the last 25 years. The Celtics jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter after Miami missed its first seven attempts from the field. They were only able to get to the scoreboard when Bam Adebayo was fouled with 7:56 to play and headed to the free throw line, splitting his two tries.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO