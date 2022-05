MLB has suspended Josh Donaldson one game for calling Tim Anderson “Jackie,” as in Jackie Robinson, during Saturday’s game. “There is no dispute over what was said on the field,” said Michael Hill, MLB senior VP for on-field operations in a statement. “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO