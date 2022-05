EL CERRITO, Calif. - El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnaped, pistol-whipped, and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

EL CERRITO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO