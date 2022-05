Three children were injured Monday near Taft Elementary School when a man who had been asked to leave the Santa Ana campus struck them while driving away, authorities said. The 911 call came in at 8:23 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The children were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Doran said.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO