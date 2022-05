TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a woman from Lindsay who has defrauded Mexican-Americans or Mexican Nationals. According to the Sheriff’s office during their investigation, detectives learned that between September 2021 and May 2022, Micallela Aguilera Coleman, 59, of Lindsay promised to help numerous Tulare County residents obtain their U.S. citizenship or Visa in exchange for money. After getting the cash, Coleman would cut off all ties with victims. One victim gave Coleman more than $30,000 after she promised to help them get their citizenship and buy land out of state.

LINDSAY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO