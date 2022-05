Pennsylvanians who used Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax product may be eligible to receive restitution following a $141 million settlement. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that his office has secured the settlement as part of a multistate settlement. The announcement comes following a multistate investigation which found that Intuit, “through aggressive and deceptive marketing, tricked consumers into paying for TurboTax products that were available for free.” Under the settlement, an estimated 158,000 Pennsylvanians who used TurboTax’s Free Edition in 2016 through 2018, and were told they had to pay to file even though they were eligible to file for free, will receive restitution.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO