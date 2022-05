TWO ICONIC PIECES OF WORLD WAR HISTORY ARE IN TOWN THIS WEEKEND AT THE GRAND JUNCTION AIRPORT. THE GRAND VALLEY IS GOING TO BE QUITE A BIT BUSIER OVER THE NEXT WEEK OR SO, AS ATHLETES AND BASEBALL LOVERS FROM ALL OVER THE NATION COME FOR THE JUNIOR COLLEGE WORLD SERIES....AND MANY BUSINESSES ARE GETTING READY.

WORLD SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO