ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Central Regional Adopts $45M Budget

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQSNL_0fhmHHYp00
Central Regional Business Administrator Kevin O’Shea gives a budget presentation to the public during the most recent Board of Education meeting. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – The Central Regional Board of Education adopted a budget that will bring either an increase or a decrease in taxes depending on where you live.

The total budget will be $45,174,583, an increase of over the current year’s $44,487,977.

Of this, $36,550,272 will be raised in taxes. This is an increase of $716,672 from the current year’s revised levy of $35,833,600.

Central has students from five different towns. The tax impact is different for each.

For Berkeley residents, their tax rate will be 47.65 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For a home based on the average assessment of $205,620, the annual tax bill will be $980.81, which is a decrease of $2.06.

For Island Heights residents, their tax rate will be 39.07 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For a home based on the average assessment of $412,320, the annual tax bill will be $1,612.17, which is an increase of $28.86.

For Ocean Gate residents, their tax rate will be 46.62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For a home based on the average assessment of $207.718, the annual tax bill will be $967.97, which is a decrease of $8.31.

For Seaside Heights residents, their tax rate will be 40.64 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For a home based on the average assessment of $244,283, the annual tax bill will be $991.79, which is an increase of $7.33.

For Seaside Park residents, their tax rate will be 52.47 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For a home based on the average assessment of $566,018, the annual tax bill will be $2,971.59, which is an increase of $28.30.

An assessment is an estimation of your property’s worth in the real estate market. It’s not what you bought it for. Your assessment is usually written on your tax bill.

There are a few capital projects included in the budget. One of them is 14 rooftop units at the schools for $494,326. This was awarded to Limbach Company of East Brunswick.

The flooring in the high school’s auditorium and gym hallways will be replaced at a cost of $116,541.67 and the media center flooring replacement will be done at a cost of $322,500.

Building the budget was done with an eye on a possible recession because of what’s happening in Europe, district Business Administrator Kevin O’Shea said during a budget presentation. Currently, the federal government makes sure that all students eat for free. The district hopes that this funding will continue in the future. Supply chain disruptions are also a possibility.

Projected enrollment for the 2022-3 school year is 2,422. Districts record their enrollment on October 15 of each year. In 2021, it was 2,397. In 2020, it was 2,404. So, the total didn’t change significantly in the last few years, but with development in Berkeley they expect more in the future, O’Shea said.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Barnegat Bay Health Report Available Online

OCEAN COUNTY –Members of the Barnegat Bay Partnership (BBP) recently released their State of the Bay Report. The BBP the National Estuary Program for the Barnegat Bay is one of 28 National Estuary Programs and comprises federal, state, county, municipal, academic, business, and community stakeholders working together to help restore, maintain, protect, and enhance the water quality and living resources of the Barnegat Bay and its contributing watershed.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Plans $2.9M Upgrade For Athletic Fields

JACKSON – Township officials announced plans for $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements for athletic fields located at both the Jackson Justice Complex and the Holman Athletic Complex. The project will start with the removal of existing turf fields in June. Work is expected to be concluded by...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New VA Clinic Breaks Ground In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – It’s said that healing takes a long time, and it also took a long time to get to this stage: the groundbreaking of a new Veterans Administration clinic in Toms River. The official address is 1051 Hooper Avenue. The groundbreaking was on Caudina Avenue, which...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley Township, NJ
Business
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Existing Building To Become Warehouse

HOWELL – In a unanimous vote, the Planning Board approved the application of Allaire Road, LLC to upgrade and repurpose the existing structure at 137 Allaire Road to a warehouse and small showroom. Speaking before the Board on April 5, attorney Dante Alfieri presented his client’s case without the...
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Construction To Be Banned At Night In Jackson

JACKSON – Township Council members said a noise ordinance wasn’t enough to prevent people from doing construction at night or early in the morning. Councilman Nino Borrelli spoke about the “quality of life issue that was brought to the attention of the council by residents.” It inspired a new ordinance that states “regardless of the township’s noise ordinance no construction or demolition activities shall be permitted between the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Friday or after 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends.”
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Former Laurelton School Sold

BRICK – After going up for auction last month, the former Laurelton Elementary School located on Route 88 has finally been sold. At the April 28 Brick Township Board of Education meeting, members approved a contract prepared by auctioneer Max Spann. Spann was first awarded a contract to hold auction at the January 26 Board of Education meeting and later hosted an online auction on April 26.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Europe#Central
Jersey Shore Online

Veterans To Get Discount At Beaches

MANCHESTER – Township officials introduced an ordinance to provide a discount to veterans and also discussed the community’s future use of renewable energy sources. The Council noted plans progressing for a Memorial Day Parade to be held later this month. They also voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance entitled “summer beach badge fees” providing half off to veterans, with proof of their service for lake facilities within the municipality.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraisers Approved For First Responders

BERKELEY – Fundraisers were approved at recent Township Council meetings for a few local volunteer first responder squads. Bayville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a coin toss at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard on May 21 and 22 (rain date June 4 and 5) and August 27 and 28 (rain date TBD).
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Car Wash Planned For Route 9 In Howell

HOWELL – In their most recent meeting, the Zoning Board approved the Preliminary and Final site plan that will allow for the construction of a new automated car wash on a busy corridor of the township. In over two hours of testimony and cross-examination by its members, the Zoning...
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Jersey Shore Online

Two Winning Tickets Split $138,650 Jackpot

JERSEY SHORE – One Ocean and one Monmouth County lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn – splitting the $138,650 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, each ticket being worth $69,325. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 22, 24, and 28 and the XTRA number was: 04. Those tickets were...
Jersey Shore Online

Enjoy The Beach, But Not At The Expense Of Wildlife

JERSEY SHORE – According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, more than 80 species native to the Garden State are now considered either endangered or threatened, ranging from whales to butterflies. While major factors such as human encroachment and climate change can wreak havoc on the delicate balance of nature, other stressors have hastened this disturbing trend towards extinction.
LIFESTYLE
Jersey Shore Online

Deborah Heart And Lung Center Marks 100 Years

BROWNS MILLS – Today Deborah Heart and Lung Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking the Hospital’s founding in 1922, and subsequent incorporation the following year. In recognition of this pivotal milestone, Deborah has received numerous State and federal recognitions, including a letter from New Jersey Governor, Phil...
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Event Helps Raise $45,000 For Ukrainians

LAVALLETTE – A community effort packed Saint Pio Roman Catholic Church during a recent Saturday evening and raised around $45,000 for a good cause. Event coordinator Jack Sauer, a borough resident, was more than pleased with the capacity crowd turnout of 250 people for the benefit aimed at helping those uprooted from military attacks from Russia. The number of Ukrainian refugees is currently estimated at around 25% of the nation’s entire population of about 800,000 people.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Pathfinders Post New Signs At Purple Heart Trail

JACKSON – Members of the Jackson Pathfinders along with other volunteers gathered recently at one of the township’s trails to install exit signs at five key locations. “Our new signs point the way to the main parking lot as well as to two alternate exits. These signs will facilitate a stress-free escape from the trail if ever necessary. They might even save someone’s life in an emergency,” longtime Jackson Pathfinders member Dan Green said.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Barnegat Schools To See Small Tax Decrease

BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Board of Education’s approval of its 2022-2023 school budget comes with some good news for local taxpayers. Property taxes associated with funding the school district will actually go down once the new $64 million budget is in place. “Someone with a house that’s assessed...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy