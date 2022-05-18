ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Woman charged for allegedly stealing a vacuum cleaner

By Linda Dela Cruz
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged a woman for habitual property crime when she allegedly stole a vacuum cleaner.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said Yolanda Pusi, 44, was charged with one count of habitual property crime for theft of a vacuum cleaner from Target at Ala Moana Center on February 17.

She has five prior felony convictions for burglary, theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and promoting a dangerous drug, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Habitual property crime is a class C felony. If she is found guilty, she faces up to five years in prison.

The Department is working hand in hand with HPD to identify serial property offenders and charge them with felony Habitual Property Crime. Shoplifters convicted of misdemeanor theft often face zero consequences and many go right back to victimizing our businesses. We are asking retailers to report all property crimes to HPD so that we can charge more repeat offenders with Habitual Property Crime.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

