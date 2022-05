The city of North Platte is planning to sell 13.2 acres of cemetery land to a developer for housing. I agree we desperately need housing, but I think selling this land is shortsighted. It is said we will retain enough land to last 100 years. After checking with a local funeral home, I found that most interments occur at Fort McPherson as most of the deceased are veterans or their spouses; at this point it is about a 5-to-1 ratio.

