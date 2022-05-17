ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How Massachusetts is coping with the baby formula shortage

By Aimee Moon Tiziana Dearing
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby formula was out of stock in 43% of Massachusetts stores in...



WBUR

Mass. jobs up, unemployment rate down in April

The unemployment rate in Massachusetts dropped slightly in April as employers added 10,500 jobs, state officials reported Friday. The labor department announced a 4.1% jobless rate, down from 4.3% in March, with more jobs being filled in leisure and hospitality, a sector that ebbs and flows depending on seasonal tourism.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Beneath the headlines on racist violence; the first female sexton of the Old North Church

This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 20, 2022. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We dive beneath the headlines on terrible stories this week about gun violence and white supremacy in Buffalo, and what it means for our community. We speak with Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor and one of the inaugural members of the new Boston Commission on Black Men & Boys. We also talk to associate editor and columnist for the Boston Globe, Joan Vennochi.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston tunnel project will have major traffic impact

Traveling between downtown Boston and East Boston, including Logan International Airport, is about to become even more of a headache. State transportation officials are preparing next month to kick off a major, year-plus rehabilitation project in the Sumner Tunnel, which is in a state of "disrepair" 87 years after it opened as the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Diving beneath the headlines: the Buffalo shootings

We take some time to dive deeper, beneath the headlines of the big story of the week. This week, that story is the tragic attack at a Buffalo grocery store. We reflect on how that story is resonating here in Boston and what it can tell us about our community with Tito Jackson, former Boston city councilor, CEO and founder of Apex Noire Cannabis, and one of the inaugural members of the new Boston Commission on Black Men and Boys; and Joan Vennochi, associate editor and columnist for the Boston Globe. She wrote a piece this week with the headline, "How many white Americans will do anything more than shake their heads about the Buffalo massacre?"
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to in-person celebration

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade will be in-person this September after two years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic. "When the world shut down due to COVID we wanted to keep our community safe, so we decided to go virtual," said Jade Rivera-McFarlin, spokeswoman for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBUR

After 300 years, Old North Church's first woman sexton

At almost 300 years old, the Old North Church is the oldest surviving church building in Boston, and one of the most visited sites along the Freedom Trail. Right now, a new chapter is being added to those three centuries of local and national history: the Old North Church has hired its first woman sexton.
BOSTON, MA

