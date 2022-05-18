ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah McClain’s mom sues fired lawyers over $4 million demand

By Lanie Lee Cook
 6 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Elijah McClain’s mother is accusing her former lawyer of misconduct.

Back in November, Aurora settled with McClain’s family for $15 million in his death at the hands of police and the paramedics who injected him with a deadly dose of ketamine.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday , his mother Sheneen McClain claims lawyers at the firm Killmer, Lane & Newman are demanding nearly $4 million in attorneys fees — even though she fired them long before they did any significant settlement work on her behalf.

I-225 protest shooter sentenced to probation

She claims she fired the law firm for putting their own publicity ahead of her own interests. She also claims the law firm advocated against her once she fired them and they continued to represent Elijah McClain’s father.

Sheneen McClain is asking a judge to rule that she does not owe the firm the $4 million they’re asking for.

The law firm issued this statement in response to the lawsuit:

For decades we have fought alongside our clients to protect their constitutional rights and civil liberties. This is not just what we do, it is who we are and what we believe. Our team poured our hearts and souls into seeking justice for the McClain family and helped them achieve the largest civil rights settlement in Colorado history. We stand by our hard work on this case. The allegations are misleading, and in many cases entirely false. We hope that this misdirected anger does not distract from the important goals of continuing to force change in policing, and criminal accountability for Elijah’s killers.

Killmer, Lane & Newman
John Deardorff
5d ago

pay your bill. Or go to court and lose it all. no one has ever won when it comes to greed.

enidafter7
5d ago

In this world MONEY talks, unfortunately her son is no longer able. Attorneys need to be accountable just like the police. Hug YOUR kid and thank God they are still living, save the vitriol.

