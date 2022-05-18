ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's Governor Wants to 'Silence' Constitutionally Protected Speech

By Jacob Sullum
 6 days ago
When politicians echo Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' famous observation about "falsely shouting fire in a theatre," it typically means they are trying to justify unconstitutional speech restrictions. So it was with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's comments after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store...

Louis Mope
5d ago

if anything need to be silenced it is lawmakers like her. The sooner she could be voted out of office the better NY will be. I despise people who paint an entire group of people with a single paint brush that disagree with their policies or agenda and claiming them to be a threat to society. The only real threat is censureship which is a tactic of the Demosocialists

Creator
5d ago

I dont believe in silencing freedom of speech however you can charge them with felonies, take away their voting rights and throw them in prison when they threaten or physically harm someone.

Bionica In Pielexia
5d ago

interesting 🤔. I'm starting to think the supremacy is in Congress with their lack of term limits. Time to retire the old folks.

