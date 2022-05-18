New York's Governor Wants to 'Silence' Constitutionally Protected Speech
By Jacob Sullum
Reason.com
6 days ago
When politicians echo Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' famous observation about "falsely shouting fire in a theatre," it typically means they are trying to justify unconstitutional speech restrictions. So it was with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's comments after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store...
The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling on gun laws in New York State, potentially putting more guns on the streets. Two men in New York took their case to the highest court in the United States after being denied concealed carry permits. Robert Nash and Brandon Koch...
ALBANY, NY – Some New York State lawmakers and advocates are celebrating the expected passage of the Adult Survivors Act. As NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige shows us, the bill would create a one year “lookback window” to allow victims of sexual assault, 18 years or older, to file a lawsuit against their offender. Advocates say […]
Christine Montanti has worked for years to free her mother, Karilyn, from her legal guardian's clutches. Karilyn's Law, a bill proposed to change the state's guardianship law, would require a judge to hold a hearing within 10 days of an application filed challenging the court-appointed care of a person who is allegedly incapacitated.
The United States Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on a case that started in New York state and could affect the ease with which people nationwide are allowed to carry guns in public. A lawsuit filed by two Rensselaer County men challenges the state’s requirement that gun owners...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.
After the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) denied a last-ditch petition to overturn Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’s 2019 law to prohibit all non-medical exemptions to school vaccine requirements in New York State, the assemblyman who is running for re-election in Assembly District 81, issued the following statement on Monday, May 23:
I'm still going through the decision, in Netchoice v. Attorney General, but I thought I'd note the result:. The question at the core of this appeal is whether the Facebooks and Twitters of the world—indisputably "private actors" with First Amendment rights—are engaged in constitutionally protected expressive activity when they moderate and curate the content that they disseminate on their platforms. The State of Florida insists that they aren't, and it has enacted a first-of-its-kind law to combat what some of its proponents perceive to be a concerted effort by "the 'big tech' oligarchs in Silicon Valley" to "silenc[e]" "conservative" speech in favor of a "radical leftist" agenda. To that end, the new law would, among other things, prohibit certain social-media companies from "deplatforming" political candidates under any circumstances, prioritizing or deprioritizing any post or message "by or about" a candidate, and, more broadly, removing anything posted by a "journalistic enterprise" based on its content.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in partnership with the New York Attorney General, filed a proposed stipulated judgment in federal court to settle its case against a debt collection enterprise and its owners and managers. The judgment would order all participants in the scheme, based in upstate New York, to exit the debt collection market after their history of deception and harassment. Their debt collection companies would also be shuttered and required to pay a total of $4 million in penalties.
JAMESTOWN – U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) has dropped her election bid New York’s 23rd seat, this as the field of GOP candidates grows to seven. Tenney, who late Friday night announced on Twitter she is now seeking election for the newly re-drawn 24th Congressional District, was among the pool of Republicans running to succeed Congressman Tom Reed who did not seek re-election this fall. Reed unexpectedly resigned last week, taking a new position at a political advocacy group.
Like many states, North Carolina punishes drivers with unpaid fines and fees by suspending their licenses. But as a result of a successful legal challenge to that policy, roughly 185,000 North Carolina residents may be eligible to have their driver's licenses restored. The Charlotte Observer reported in March that a...
WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest policies in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the National Rifle Association gave her an “A”...
I was driving back from the Finger Lakes this weekend, and saw a sign on The 90 that I had never seen before. It piqued my curiosity to the point that I had to look it up when I got home. The sign read "New York State Law. Lights must...
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Legislation intended to streamline and equalize the adoption process for parents having kids via artificial means was signed by Governor Jared Polis on Friday morning. Originally named the ‘Family Affirmation Act,’ the bill was renamed in honor of one of the sponsor’s children, who was conceived through artificial reproduction.
This [libel] case arises from the August 28, 2018, Democratic Party Primary Election for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Florida's Ninth Congressional District, in which Darren Soto defeated former Congressman Plaintiff Alan Grayson…. There are two categories of allegedly defamatory statements at issue. The...
A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that allows the New York state attorney general to sue gun manufacturers if they're believed to have been negligent and if they may have played a part in gun violence. The law allows the AG to sue manufacturers even if they're out of state. The AG's office has yet to sue any gun manufacturers since the new law took effect.
I love going to the casino, even though I'm not much of a gambler. It just always feels so alive; there's food, music, people, drinks, and potentially, big wins. My two favorite casinos are Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek. If you're a gambler or just love going to the casino, these 7 casinos have high ratings and great reviews.
Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
If you've been doing spring cleaning and refreshing around your home, you may have some old electronics you need to get rid of. If you're throwing out items like old television, laptops, phones, or VCRs, can you legally just put them out with your regular trash in New York State?
Comments / 18