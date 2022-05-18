Bakersfield native Logan Gillaspie makes MLB debut

BALTIMORE, Md. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Logan Gillaspie made his Major League debut for the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night.

After spending the better part of four seasons in the minors, the Frontier High School graduate was called up from Norfolk prior to Tuesday’s game against the Yankees.

The 25-year-old reliever pitched the final two innings of a 5-4 loss, keeping New York off the scoreboard in his big league debut.

