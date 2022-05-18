ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Win Nonconference Finale Over Oral Roberts

By Cole Stukenholtz
 6 days ago

Key series with Michigan State is next after 9-5 victory

Nebraska wrapped up its non-Big Ten schedule Tuesday night with a 9-5 victory over Oral Roberts at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

Early on, it looked as if Nebraska may be in for a long night. The Golden Eagles went up 3-0 in the top of the first.

NU had the answer, matching those three runs in the home half. Leighton Banjoff tied it with a two-run single after Cam Chick scored on a wild pitch.

More offense in the third inning started with Garrett Anglim’s leadoff double. That eventually led to Max Anderson smacking an opposite-field double to drive in two, which gave the Huskers their first lead of the game at 5-3. Banjoff struck again, driving in Anderson with his second hit in as many at-bats.

Not only was Banjoff swinging a hot bat, but he also provided the defensive highlight of the game when he chased down a pop fly that would have landed in front of the third-base berm. Banjoff tracked the ball, timed his slide into the wall and gloved it just as he was about to make contact with the padding.

Meanwhile, Dawson McCarville pitched into the sixth inning after surviving the three-run first, saving the Husker bullpen for a must-win weekend series. He did not allow a run in his middle four innings of work.

Garrett Anglim powered a home run over the left field wall in the fourth. Colby Gomes then added a two-out RBI single later in the inning, making it 8-3 Big Red.

With just three-regular season games remaining, it all comes down to this: Michigan State visits Lincoln for the final series starting  Thursday. Nebraska’s postseason fate will be decided, and the Huskers will need some help to clinch the eighth and final seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

POLITICS
