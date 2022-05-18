ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California woman says dog defended her from mountain lion

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her...

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may impose mandatory water restrictions if people don't start using less as a drought drags on. He raised the possibility Monday in a meeting with local water agencies that supply major urban centers like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Democratic governor has called for a 15% voluntary reduction in water use but has so far avoided mandatory, sweeping cuts to water use. He may be changing his approach after water use went up dramatically in March. He's urging the local water agencies to ramp up their conservation messaging to avoid the need for mandatory restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wcn247.com

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for allegedly discriminating against conservative thought is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work. The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as hostile to conservative ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
wcn247.com

Man charged with threatening Oklahoma US Rep. Kevin Hern

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man known for showing up uninvited at political events to get close to politicians has been charged with cyberstalking and threatening an Oklahoma congressman and his family. In a statement Monday, federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Keith Charles Eisenberger of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder Rep. Kevin Hern. A criminal complaint says Eisenberger believed Hern was appointed illegally to the seat in November 2018 without Eisenberger being considered for the job. An attorney for Eisenberger declined to comment on the case.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
wcn247.com

Louisiana gov faces decision on transgender athlete bill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has won final legislative passage. Monday's 32-6 vote in the Senate approved House language changes to the bill by Sen. Beth Mizell. The bill by the Franklinton Republican goes next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has been highly critical of the bill. But he hasn't said whether he'll veto the measure or allow it to become law. Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year and an override attempt narrowly failed. The bill passed this year with more than enough votes to override a veto.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mace, Arrington meet in South Carolina 1st District debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace met two GOP challengers on the debate stage Monday night, with one of them immediately departing the race to endorse the other. Lynz Piper-Loomis answered her opening question by saying she would be backing Katie Arrington, then leaving the stage. The matchup in Charleston is planned to be the only debate for Mace and Arrington ahead of the June 14 primary. To this point, the race has largely shaped up as a contest between the freshman congresswoman and Arrington, a former Defense Department cybersecurity expert who is making her second run for the seat. Arrington has Trump's official endorsement. The winner will go on to face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke. The Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest said in a statement Sunday that he was headed home to Braddock. He says he is “feeling great" but plans to “continue to rest and recover." The 52-year-old Fetterman had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13. He won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital and will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Tough GOP race for Shelby seat in Alabama closes with flurry

HUNTSVILLE. Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls in Alabama are making last-minute pitches to primary voters in the tight race for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. The three leading candidates in Tuesday’s primary are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie Britt and veteran Mike Durant. All concentrated their efforts in Republican strongholds in north Alabama, where they're attempting to sway undecided primary voters and combat a flurry of negative attack ads in the race. The fractured field increases the chances the primary will go to a June 21 runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
wcn247.com

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks the state’s Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Perdue says Abrams 'demeans her own race' on eve of primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue is accusing Stacey Abrams of “demeaning her own race” in Abrams’ recent criticism of Georgia’s quality of life for its residents. Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. Perdue is trying to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary on Tuesday. In a Monday interview, Perdue made the remarks while criticizing Abrams for calling “the worst state in the country to live” in criticizing the state's performance on mental health and care for mothers.
ATLANTA, GA
wcn247.com

Court rules on mail ballots as Senate race votes are counted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state’s neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary. The number of mail and absentee votes at issue in the Lehigh County judge race is 257, enough to potentially sway the results. But the decision could also be a factor in the Senate primary, where television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick are waiting for official results.
HARRISBURG, PA
wcn247.com

GOP hopefuls face off in Alabama Senate primary

Party nominations for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby will be the top draw on Tuesday's primary ballot. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie Boyd Britt, veteran Mike Durant, Lillie Boddie, Karla M. Dupriest and Jake Schafer are seeking the GOP nomination. Former President Donald Trump had initially endorsed Brooks in the race but rescinded that backing in March, citing unhappiness with Brooks’ performance and accusing the conservative congressman of going “woke” for suggesting it was time to move on from Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in November.
ALABAMA STATE
wcn247.com

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could bring an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams is running unopposed and will be crowned as her party's nominee. With three other Republicans running, it’s possible neither Kemp nor Perdue will win a majority, requiring a June 21 runoff. But polling has shown Kemp extending his lead, raising the possibility that the nomination could be settled Tuesday. Perdue was personally courted by former President Donald Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not backing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE

