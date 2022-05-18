Holland's Historic Windmill

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices are still going up in Michigan, rising another 19 cents since last week. Amid rising costs in products everywhere, fuel increases have been some of the most dramatic to see change over the past few months. Drivers in Michigan are now paying $4.57 a gallon.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are looking for a calf stolen in southwest Michigan. The Wagyu calf was stolen from the 8000 block of 13 Mile Road in Fredonia Township. Anyone with information about the animal is asked to call 269-558-0500 or 911.
CHICAGO - A missing teen from Chicago was found in Tuscaloosa this week, thanks to the quick actions of hotel employees. At about 12:40 p.m. Thursday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a call from a hotel requesting a welfare check on a resident. During check-in, a front desk staff member...
