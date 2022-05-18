ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag Will Have To Sort Out The Future Of Eight Manchester United Loanees This Summer

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 6 days ago

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will have to decide the continuity in the club of several loanees that are arriving this summer.

A great challenge is on the horizon for the Dutchman as the task doesn't only involve installing a new playstyle but also rebuilding the whole team with players that understand his needs.

IMAGO / ANP

As the season is about to end, Manchester United have 17 players on loans. Some of them are young footballers while others, such as Anthony Martial, are star players.

With the summer each time closer, a lot of changes will take place and complex decisions will be made regarding some players' futures.

Erik Ten Hag will have to carefully take a look at what the possibilities are for each one of the Red Devils loanees for the future.

List of Manchester United loanees:

  • Anthony Martial
  • Brandon Williams
  • Donny Van De Beek
  • Di'Shon Bernard
  • Teden Mengi
  • Ethan Laird
  • James Garner
  • Tahith Chong
  • Matej Kovar
  • Ethan Galbraith
  • Nathan Bishop
  • Reece Devine
  • Dylan Levitt
  • Amad
  • Axel Tuanzebe
  • Andreas Pereira
  • Facundo Pellistri

