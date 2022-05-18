NC GOP Senate nominee says NC Democrats know their party has 'long since' left them behind

Civil Rights attorney Robert Patillo reacted on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' saying her state is "the worst" place to live. ROBERT PATILLO: This is what happens when you have a campaign where most of your fundraisers are coming out of California, most of your talking points and political strategists are coming out of New York and D.C. The same things that work in D.C. aren’t going to work in Georgia. You have to get out there and talk to people in the grassroots, talk to some of the political strategists and political consultants who are right here in the state. You have people like Dee Dawkins-Haigler who is running for Secretary of State who’s been to all 159 counties and talks to people on a daily basis. You have to dig down and make sure you are reflecting the views of the people of your state, not simply if people were putting money into the campaign.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO