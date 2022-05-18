ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC GOP Senate nominee says NC Democrats know their party has 'long since' left them behind

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ted Budd said North Carolina Democrats "realize that their party has long since left them" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. TED BUDD: I don't think North Carolinians are going to buy that Cheri Beasley is an "America first"...

Fox News

On eve of Georgia primary, Trump-targeted Gov. Brian Kemp says Republicans ‘already uniting’ behind him

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia sits atop former President Donald Trump’s GOP revenge list. But after being targeted by the former president for nearly a year and a half for failing to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to now-President Biden in the key battleground state, Kemp appears to be in a commanding position on the eve of Georgia’s primary.
North Carolina State
Fox News

Stacey Abrams comment about Georgia reveal talking points are coming from New York, California: Robert Patillo

Civil Rights attorney Robert Patillo reacted on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' saying her state is "the worst" place to live. ROBERT PATILLO: This is what happens when you have a campaign where most of your fundraisers are coming out of California, most of your talking points and political strategists are coming out of New York and D.C. The same things that work in D.C. aren’t going to work in Georgia. You have to get out there and talk to people in the grassroots, talk to some of the political strategists and political consultants who are right here in the state. You have people like Dee Dawkins-Haigler who is running for Secretary of State who’s been to all 159 counties and talks to people on a daily basis. You have to dig down and make sure you are reflecting the views of the people of your state, not simply if people were putting money into the campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
Cheri Beasley
Ted Budd
Fox News

Ready for Ron PAC urges DeSantis to run for president in 2024

A new political action committee has formed attempting to draft Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024, and it is being run by a Republican consultant heavyweight who has been a veteran of campaigns involving former GOP Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. . DeSantis, running this year...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

The Big Apple became a big headache for New York Democrats

Democrats knew that Republicans would redraw Congressional boundaries to their advantage in places like Ohio, Texas and Florida in an effort to maximize the potential for voters to elect GOPers to the House. Turnabout is fair play. Democrats control the process in California, Illinois and New York. So, they’d draw new House district lines in a way to benefit themselves in those states.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Democrats#Gop Senate#Republicans#North Carolinians
Fox News

Stacey Abrams says Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live,’ despite owning multiple houses there

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams declared Saturday that Georgia is "the worst state in the country to live," despite owning at least two houses there. "I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other," Abrams said during a speech at the Gwinnett Democrats' Bluetopia Gala in Norcross, according to audio posted by the Gwinnett Daily Post.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Supreme Court sides with Arizona against death row inmates

The Supreme Court ruled against two Arizona death row inmates seeking release who tried to introduce evidence in federal court proceedings beyond what had been presented in state court. In a 6-3 decision, Justice Clarence Thomas pointed to federal statute and case law to support the conclusion that federal courts...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

