Wilson, NC

Don Davis, Sandy Smith prevail in US House primaries

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 6 days ago
Sandy Smith, the Republican 1st Congressional District nominee, is shown during an election night watch party at Pup’s Steakhouse.
State Sen. Don Davis, the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 1st Congressional District, speaks during an April 13 candidate forum at Wilson Community College.
Republican 1st Congressional District nominee Sandy Smith, standing at center, attends an election night watch party at Pup’s Steakhouse with Wilson residents, from left, Joan Hammond, Kathryn Hansen, Alice Pierce and Mark Levin.

State Sen. Don Davis of Snow Hill claimed victory over three challengers on Tuesday to claim the Democratic nomination for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

With results in from all 270 precinicts in the 1st District, Davis received 42,498 votes, leading the field with 63.18% of ballots cast. Candidate Erica D. Smith of Henrico, a former state senator, finished second with 20,906 votes (31.08%).

Jason Albert Spriggs, a Henderson city councilman, received 2,115 votes (3.14%) and Jullian C. Bishop Sr. of Garner finished with 1,748 votes (2.6%).

In the Republican primary, Sandy Smith of Rocky Mount won a close contest, receiving 13,571 votes. At 31.4% of ballots cast, she exceeded the 30% plurality threshold and avoided a runoff.

Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson was a close second with 11,563 votes, or 26.75%.

Billy Strickland of Goldsboro finished third with 6,020 votes, or 13.93%.

In fourth place was Brent Roberson of Williamson with 5,967 votes, or 9.5% of the vote.

In fifth place was Brad Murphy of Macon with 4,108 votes, or 9.5%.

In sixth place was Will Aiken of Henderson with 1,274 votes, or 2.95%.

In seventh place was Ernest Reeves of Greenville with 417 votes, or 1.2%.

Henry Williams II of Greenville was in last place with 201 votes, or 0.47%.

The 1st Congressional District includes Vance, Warren, Halifax, Northhampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Wayne, Greene, Pitt, Martin and Washington counties.

DAVIS: ‘HONOR AND PRIVILEGE’

“I want to thank our amazing supporters and dedicated volunteers for powering our campaign and joining me in this fight for the next generation of leaders in eastern North Carolina,” Davis said after winning the Democratic primary.

Davis garnered the support of retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, whose 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives brought interest from four Democrats and eight Republicans.

“From the beginning, this election has been about making sure eastern North Carolina gets our fair share — because of your determination and hard work, we are one step closer to protecting this seat come November,” Davis said.

“In the state Senate, I have introduced over 90 pieces of legislation, working with Democrats and Republicans to support our veterans, seniors and small businesses,” he continued. “As an Air Force officer, former mayor and six-term senator, I have always put eastern North Carolina first. In Congress, I’ll continue that fight. It is an honor and privilege to be named the Democratic nominee for the 1st Congressional District, and together, we will fight to defend this district and eastern North Carolina.”

SMITH: ‘WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER’

Smith spent part of Tuesday evening at Pup’s Steakhouse in Wilson for an election night watch party.

“We are very excited. We are excited for the polls to close,” Smith said during the last hour of voting. “We are going to be victorious tonight and then go on to make history in November by taking this district back.”

Smith cited concern over rising fuel costs.

“We need to fight to get out gas prices under control. I don’t know if you filled up today, but it was over $4.25. It went up 10 cents in 24 hours,” she said. “They are telling us it is going to be $5 by Memorial Day. This is insane. It is totally self-inflicted, and we need to put pressure on Washington by opening up our Keystone XL pipeline and slashing the gas tax.”

Smith shrugged off negative campaigning in the GOP primary with her chief rival, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson.

“It is a bunch of fake news, absolutely fake news,” Smith said. “When you are losing by double digits, what else can you do but sling mud and put out fake news and nonsense? If you can run on your record, you don’t have to do that, but when you don’t have a good record, you have to hit below the belt. I will take my record and put it against any of my opponents any day of the week, because I know that I can beat every single one of them hands down.”

Smith thanked her supporters.

“We are in this together. America First fighters have to stick together, and we will win in November,” Smith said. “God bless you guys. Thank you so much, and let’s take back our country in 2022.”

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
