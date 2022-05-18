Alex Killorn look-a-likes invade Sunrise for Game 1

Lightning fans, channeling Alex Killorn's 2020 boat parade look, celebrate after left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scores in the third period of Game 1 in Sunrise on Tuesday night. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

SUNRISE — It didn’t take Justin Wilson long to figure out how he and his group of friends should outfit themselves for Game 1 of the Lightning-Panthers series. A few weeks ago, the group decided they wanted to fly down to Sunrise and dress as one of their favorite players, Alex Killorn.

Clad in white Rays jerseys, blue Pit Viper sunglasses, white “Dock Talk” baseball caps and black Sea-Doo vests, the group garnered attention as they mimicked Killorn’s outfit from the 2020 Stanley Cup boat parade in Tampa.

“We liked his outfit at the boat parade, so we needed to step up our game,” said Wilson, 38, of Tampa. “We are Killorn’s crew.”

During intermission, one Lightning fan walked up asking for a photo. Another greeted them with, “Now, these are my kinds of people!” After the game, Killorn posted the photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “Looking good boys.”

Alex Killorn posted a photo of his look-a-likes on his Instagram story following the team's Game 1 victory over the Panthers. [ Alex Killorn ]

It was the perfect environment for the group of six who bought tickets Monday to the game for about $250 per person, Wilson said, four and five rows up from the glass on the side where the Lightning attacked twice.

Look for this best-dressed bunch at Games 3 and 4 at Amalie Arena on Sunday and Monday, too.

“We’re just here to have a good time,” Wilson said. “Everyone wants to know what’s going on and we have to tell them we have a boat parade that we adore and they do not, so one Tampa, zero Sunrise.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.