Indians to Face Rye in Semis, Yorktown to Battle John Jay. We specifically told you in this space last week that the outcome of No.4 SOMERS vs. No.5 MAHOPAC was going to come down to the grunts in the trenches, and there was no bigger grunt on the field than Mahopac senior FOGO Chris Evans, who completely destroyed any and all comers at the X in Coach Jon Bota’s Indians’ 11-5 Class B quarterfinal win over the shellshocked Tuskers last Thursday.

MAHOPAC, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO