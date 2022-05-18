The 17 Best Third Acts In Superhero Movies
One of the biggest complaints about superhero movies is the climactic third act being a bombastic CGI battle that clashes with the rest of the film.Marvel Studios / Via YouTube
We've all heard the critics slamming these films, especially Marvel, for overly relying on this trope to wow their audiences at the cost of true cinematic quality. While this has been a problem, there have been many cases where superhero movies still stuck the landing with their third acts. And so, here are the 17 best third acts in superhero movies.
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!
