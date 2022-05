HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Late Monday evening, Hastings Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene of an apartment fire at 225 C Street. Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes tells Local4 that two wheelchair-bound people were inside the apartment when the fire sparked and a neighbor from across the street ran in and saved them along with their dog. Ten minutes later, the roof of the structure collapsed. Because of the heroics of a bystander, nobody is injured and the fire is out.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO