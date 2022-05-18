Clover Park’s state tournament ends with 2-0 first-round loss to Othello

The fact that it ended in a loss didn’t erase the fact that it was a historic year for the Clover Park High School boys soccer team. Per the WIAA’s record books and to the best knowledge of the school’s administration, this spring marked the first time the Clover Park boys soccer team ever reached the state tournament.

There’d be no magical run, as the newly-named Timberwolves fell to Othello, 2-0, at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood on Tuesday. Still, the significance of playing in the state tournament wasn’t lost on the players or coaching staff.

“It was something big for us,” said senior Alexis Gutierrez. “First time we’ve ever made it to state. Just a lot of mixed feelings right now.”

The teams spent the first half of Tuesday’s contest feeling each other out. Toward the end of the half, Clover Park had a couple looks at goal, but couldn’t capitalize. Othello came out with purpose in the second half. In the 51st minute, Clover Park’s keeper was out of the goal after blocking an initial shot. The ball fell to Jose Cabrera, who cut the ball back onto his right foot and fired the game’s opening goal into the empty net.

Othello would effectively put the game to bed 13 minutes later, when Juan Lauriano created something out of nothing, gently chipping a goal across the face of the goal and into the back left corner of the net.

Othello played disciplined in the back line, playing deep and not allowing any Clover Park runs behind. Clover Park Juan Murillo felt the magnitude of the stage may have affected his team.

“It wasn’t (Othello) defensively, I think it was a big experience for these guys,” Murillo said. “They’ve never had this kind of pressure and so we came out very flat, didn’t really play to our strengths. It wasn’t about them, it was more about us not showing up and not playing the way we’ve been playing all season. We couldn’t really find a groove.”

It felt like the tone of the game may have changed, had Clover Park been able to find the opening goal. Credit Othello’s back line though, which gave Clover Park next to nothing in the way of clean looks.

“I thought clear chances — we didn’t have that many,” Murillo said. “It’s disappointing because the boys worked really, really hard all season. You come to this moment and it’s just pretty much all they can give, so I’m proud of them.”

It felt bittersweet for Gutierrez, one of the seniors on this year’s group. He helped lead the team to uncharted territory after spring sports state tournaments were cancelled his sophomore and junior years as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s like something big for the seniors this year, something we’re leaving behind,” he said. “The next couple years, it’s probably going to just keep growing and they can just keep pushing farther into the tournament.”

Murillo felt for his players after the loss, given how hard they worked over the course of the season, making a run to the 2A district championship game.

“It’s special,” he said. “Couldn’t be more special. I think for them, coming out of covid, not really having a season for the last two years, it was special. I think they bought into that really early. We had some amazing wins, amazing moments, some ups and downs. The journey of life. I think it was a special season, so they can be proud.”

Othello will face No. 1 Columbia River in the quarterfinals, date and time TBD. Columbia River beat W.F. West 5-1 in the opening round.