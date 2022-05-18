ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Brad Little wins Republican nomination for governor in Idaho primary election.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Little wins Republican...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
WTOP

COVID-19 may be triggering dramatic hair loss in some people

Pandemic-related stress may be causing people to lose their hair, and a Maryland doctor wants to reassure people that it’s not permanent. “COVID-19 infection can lead to a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium,” said Dr. Jamie Goldberg, a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente’s South Baltimore Medical Center.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Just in time for summer, breweries move south of the Indian River Inlet

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. A nice cold beer can be a great way to cap off a hot summer day at the beach. But while the Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey beach areas all have lots of craft beer breweries to visit, vacationers in Bethany or Fenwick always had to go north of the Indian River Inlet. But not anymore.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy