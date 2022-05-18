Pemberton Township Police and Crime Report

Authorities in Bridgeton have charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old mother of an infant last year and they say he likely did not act alone. According to the Bridgeton Police department, during the early morning hours of March 16th, 2021, officers responded to an apartment complex at 90 S. Burlington Road for a report of shots fired.

BRIDGETON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO