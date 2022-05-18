ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

Pemberton Township Police and Crime Report

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Pemberton Township Police Department has released the following reports...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Trenton Double-Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Trenton, authorities said. Officers responding to three Shot Spotter activations on the 100 block of West Hanover Street found Ali Abdullah lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
TRENTON, NJ
Pemberton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Pemberton, NJ
City
Willingboro, NJ
#Jason Brown#Police Blotter#City Police#Browns#Proactive Policing#Md#Lakehurst Rd
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Camden (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Camden, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 23, on Royden Street, initial reports said. A teenage girl reportedly was hit by the car and bleeding from the shoulders, an unconfirmed report...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged with murder of 19-year-old N.J. mom. Cops say others sought.

A little over a year after the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Aaliyah Eubanks in Bridgeton, police have arrested a person on murder charges. Donavan E. Watts, 35, of Millville was arrested on May 17 and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Bridgeton Police Department announced Monday. Watts was being held in the Atlantic County jail.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Shock, Sadness Spread After Woman Slain In Atlantic County

A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight in Atlantic County, authorities said. Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, Pleasantville on Monday, May 23, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Hospitalized Following Serious Warren County Motorcycle Crash, State Police Say

A motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalized following a serious crash in Warren County, state police confirmed. Joseph Santini, 47, and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle as the vehicle overturned near the intersection of Old Main Street and Route 632 in Franklin Township just after 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Drug Residue Found at Casino; State Police Investigate

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Who dropped it?. That’s a question Pennsylvania State Police hope to answer with an investigation initiated Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., in an incident labeled as “found drugs.”. Troopers, working at the casino on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed after striking rear of tanker truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Camden County. James Smith Jr., 47, of Bridgeton, was riding southbound on Route 42 near milepost 6.9 in Gloucester Township around 3:45 a.m. when his cycle struck the rear passenger side bumper of an oil tanker truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Teen drowns at reservoir in Woodland Park, NJ

WOODLAND PARK — The body of a 15-year-old Paterson boy was found Sunday morning in the Great Notch Reservoir after he went missing Saturday afternoon. Mayor Keith Kazmark said an emergency call came in around 3:45 p.m., which prompted an immediate search by Woodland Police police and fire crews.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

