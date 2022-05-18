ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Crime Stoppers Offer $2,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in Baltimore Shooting

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – A shooting that took place Monday remains unsolved and now the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Driving Toward Officers, Crashing Into Cruiser In Walmart Parking Lot, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly sped her car toward police officers and then crashed into an occupied police car Saturday in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. She and an officer were injured in the incident. A’Keirra Smith, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and a slew of related charges in the incident, according to electronic court records. Officers responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the Walmart at Arundel Mills Circle for reported reckless speeding vehicles. Police said while officers were trying to disperse the crowd, Smith allegedly intentionally drove toward officers and nearly hit them. While fleeing the parking lot, Smith crashed into an occupied police vehicle, police said. Smith and an officer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith is being held without bond, according to court records.    
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Receive Life Sentences In Trio Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced life sentences on Monday for three defendants convicted in a trio of shootings, two of them deadly. Raymond Roman was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 35 years suspended, in the April 2021 shooting death of Kevin Adams in the Rosemont neighborhood, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Roman pleaded guilty May 16 to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in Adams’ death. Additionally, Joseph Clark was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended after pleading guilty May 18 to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man found fatally shot in head in bullet-riddled house in Waverly

Baltimore police were called to a house in Waverly for the destruction of property and are now investigating a homicide. City police said officers were called around 11:43 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 800 block of Exeter Hall, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a house riddled with bullets.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

