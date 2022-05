We’ve been hearing a lot from Sharon Osbourne lately. First, the star found her way back to the spotlight reflecting on her experience exiting CBS following her conflict with “The Talk.” More news regarding Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne arose after the latter, followed by the rest of the couple’s family contracted COVID-19. Now though, the former “The Talk” host has some positive news. And that’s that she and her famous husband are expecting another grandbaby. Osbourne spoke about the news of her daughter Kelly’s pregnancy on “The Talk UK.” During her appearance on the show, she revealed Ozzy Osbourne’s emotional reaction.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO