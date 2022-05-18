Driver Ejected in Fatal Wilmington Crash

EDEN, Md. – Maryland State Police say an Eden woman is behind bars following a kidnapping Saturday afternoon. At around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers received a 911 call from a frantic mother who reported that her 1-year-old child had just been abducted from a residence in the 24000 block of Rivermere Drive in Eden. The mother of the child reported that she went to check on the welfare of 24-year-old Kristina Owens when Owens reportedly stole the keys to the car that the child was inside of. Owens then fled in an unknown direction from the residence, and troopers broadcasted the vehicle information to all nearby agencies.

EDEN, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO