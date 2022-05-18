ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Driver Ejected in Fatal Wilmington Crash

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE (Police Blotter Press Release) – Delaware State Police are investigating a single...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the 2600 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim and a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who were transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Arrest made in kidnapping of 1-year-old in Eden

EDEN, Md. – Maryland State Police say an Eden woman is behind bars following a kidnapping Saturday afternoon. At around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers received a 911 call from a frantic mother who reported that her 1-year-old child had just been abducted from a residence in the 24000 block of Rivermere Drive in Eden. The mother of the child reported that she went to check on the welfare of 24-year-old Kristina Owens when Owens reportedly stole the keys to the car that the child was inside of. Owens then fled in an unknown direction from the residence, and troopers broadcasted the vehicle information to all nearby agencies.
EDEN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Truck driver who spilled hot dog filler on I-70 will be charged, police say

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, spilling more than seven tons of hot dog filler on the highway and snarling traffic for five hours Friday, will receive multiple citations — including one for speeding, police said. Makendy Lachald, 30, of Laurel, Del., was speeding westbound...
LAUREL, DE
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed after striking rear of tanker truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Camden County. James Smith Jr., 47, of Bridgeton, was riding southbound on Route 42 near milepost 6.9 in Gloucester Township around 3:45 a.m. when his cycle struck the rear passenger side bumper of an oil tanker truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Delaware State Police#Chevrolet#Fatal Wilmington Crash
sanatogapost.com

Drug Residue Found at Casino; State Police Investigate

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Who dropped it?. That’s a question Pennsylvania State Police hope to answer with an investigation initiated Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., in an incident labeled as “found drugs.”. Troopers, working at the casino on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR MAN ALEXANDER GILLESPIE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 66 -year-old Alexander Gillespie. (Bear DE 19701) On May 22, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Pulaski Highway in the community of Fairwinds Trailer Park for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BreakingAC

Mother fatally shot in Pleasantville

A mother of two was killed overnight in Pleasantville. Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, was found shot inside a home in the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said. Police were called around midnight Monday. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive Martin-Richardson, who was pronounced...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
MyChesCo

Three Men Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 14 at approximately 7:10 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Idris Young of New Castle, and two occupants, 23-year-old Kijire King, and 24-year-old Kevin Chambers of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a .22 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, and 5.4 grams of marijuana. Police took all three men into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy