KNOXVILLE — Tony Vitello and right-handers Chase Dollander and Drew Beam headed up a flood of South-eastern Conference honors for the Tennessee baseball team on Monday. Vitello was named the coach of the year, Dollander the pitcher of the year and Beam the freshman of the year by the league coaches. The No. 1-ranked Vols had an SEC-high five all-conference selections and six players singled out overall.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO