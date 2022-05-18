ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

674 Guns Collected During Morris County Gun Buyback

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s office paid $104,675 to remove 674...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Morris County, NJ
Government
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Troy#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy