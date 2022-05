Plans to convert the former Dutton Airport into Haverhill’s newest business park comes before the Haverhill City Council tonight for zoning changes. The former airport, off Route 110 near Kenoza Lake, closed in 1987. As WHAV first reported two years ago, the city’s new master plan envisioned the land and another site off Route 97 be used as business parks, but were placed on hold while landowners were consulted. Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. outlined the concept in 2020.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO