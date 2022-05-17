ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Texas A&M Player Profile: Linebacker, Chris Russell Jr.

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season.

Chris Russell Jr. is entering his 4th year with the Texas A&M football program, looking to play a larger part in the linebacker rotation after the departures of Aaron Hansford (NFL) and Antonio Doyle (Transfer). Russell Jr.s’ football career began at Dyersburg High School in Dyersburg, Tennessee where he was named 7-4A Player of the Year after his 2018 senior season, and committed to the Aggies on Feb. 6, 2019. Declining to redshirt, Russel Jr. appeared in 10 out of 12 games during the 2019 season primarily on special teams, and recorded only 1 tackle. During his 2020 sophomore season, he again appeared in 10 games, playing an increased role on special teams, recording 4 tackles and a blocked punt on the year. After earning a rotational role in the linebacking corp at the start of his 2021 junior season, he played in all 12 games, tallying 11 total tackles, and a tackle for loss on the year while remaining as an important member on special teams .

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Dyersburg, Tennessee

Height: 6-2

Weight: 235lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking

Class of 2019: 3-Star player ranking, 26th ranked player in Tennessee, 39th ranked inside linebacker prospect in the country

Career Stats

Year G Tkl TFL Int Sacks
2019 10 1 0 0 0
2020 10 4 0 0 0
2021 12 11 1 0 0

PFF Grades

Year Defense Tackling Coverage Run Defense Pass Rush
2019 60.0 60.0
2020 50.9 29.4 40.2 66.3
2021 67.3 58.4 58.0 73.7 59.9

Depth Chart Overview

Chris Russell Jr. (Senior) is projected as a rotational linebacker for Texas A&M this coming season under Jimbo Fishers’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme, led by first-year defensive coordinator, D.J. Durkin. Russell Jr. is slated to share the rotation with linebackers Tarian Lee Jr. (Red Shirt Junior), Ish Harris (Freshman), and Martrell Harris Jr. (Freshman). Russell Jr. is the primary backup to starting Mike Linebacker Andre White Jr. (Senior). Coming out of high school, Chris Russell Jr. was one of the top defensive prospects in Tennessee, sporting a traditional middle linebacker frame, and had the closing burst and sideline to sideline pursuit ability needed in order to play and perform at the position at a high level . Although not the best athlete at linebacker on the roster, his size, strength, tackling ability, and experience in the rotation for the last three years makes him one of the many players to keep an eye on starting in summer camp and beyond.

Players’ Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhcmk_0fhm1TMu00

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) avoids a tackle by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Chris Russell Jr. (24) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville Academy baseball season ends in Mississippi

The Clarksville Academy baseball team’s strong season came to an end on Wednesday, May 18 in the Division II-A state quarterfinals. The Cougars traveled to Northpoint Christian in Southaven, Miss. and dropped two games in a best-of-three series. Game one was ugly: the Trojans jumped on Mr. Baseball candidate...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Thrillist

The 16 Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, According to Local Experts

Family. Tradition. Soul. This is what sets Memphis barbecue apart. Ronald Payne, of Payne’s Bar-B-Q, says that most of the barbecue restaurants in Memphis are family-owned, and that the barbecue here just has a certain “soulfulness” to it. The restaurant he runs today was started by his father, and their signature mustard slaw—which they make fresh every day—has been in his dad’s family for four or five generations. “My dad’s family was a big barbecue family,” he says, joking that his mom “never planned on being in Payne’s every day like she was.”
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Dyersburg, TN
lite987whop.com

Tennessee boater drowns in Kentucky Lake

The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Rising gas prices force drivers to put travel plans on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There is no relief at the pump as gas prices continue to climb in the Memphis area and across the country. Gas prices are still breaking records, hurting drivers in their wallets and forcing them to make other travel plans for the summer. Record high gas prices that seem to rise almost every day […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fisherman found dead in Kentucky Lake on Sunday

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reported a man died in Kentucky Lake this weekend. According to TWRA, 60-year-old Daniel Keeling was fishing on his bass boat on Sunday morning when he ended up in the water. Officers were called to the lake when people spotted the boat unoccupied around 11:15 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Dyersburg man builds model of Noah’s Ark

DYERSBURG, Tenn.– A Dyersburg, Tennessee man passionate to spread the word of the Lord has created a scaled-down model of Noah’s Ark, complete with a variety of animals. To fully understand why this scaled-down model of Noah’s Ark is set up in Dyersburg, one has to know the spiritual transformation its builder Wayde Jackson went […]
DYERSBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Chris Russell
actionnews5.com

New head named to oversee Blue Oval City construction

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A new position was created Friday to make sure West Tennessee communities have a voice during the construction of Blue Oval City. The West Tennessee City and County Associations selected Joe Barker to take on the role. In this position, Barker will help to prepare...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

43 Arrested In Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Lake As Part Of “Operation River Run”

Memphis, TN – United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and United States Marshal Tyreece Miller today announced Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative that resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee. These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including possession of drugs, homicide, illegal possession of firearms by prohibited persons, violation of federal supervised release, state probation and parole violations, burglary, sex crimes and aggravated assault. This coordinated effort to reduce violence was led by the United States Marshals Service.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#American Football#College Football#Aggies Wire#Texas A M#Dyersburg High School
westkentuckystar.com

Two men arrested in connection with Dyersburg murder

Dyersburg police have captured two men in connection with a deadly shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called to Mall Boulevard where they found 43-year-old Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene. The suspects were identified as...
DYERSBURG, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry Pole Barn, RV Destroyed In Blaze

Henry, Tenn.–Two barns and an RV were destroyed in a fire near Henry Friday afternoon. Henry Volunteer Firefighters was dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 375 Adams Rd. and found a large pole barn fully engulfed when they arrived. Darren Webb of the Henry County Forestry Service said the RV was inside the pole barn and the fire spread to another smaller barn and into the nearby woods.
HENRY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
actionnews5.com

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down lanes on I-40 in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Lanes in both directions on I-40 are closed this morning due to a serious crash in Jackson, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Emergency crews are on the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on I-40 between Christmasville Road and Campbell Street. Traffic is backed up to Highway 70.
JACKSON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Train hits truck in Olive Branch, mayor says

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A train smashed into a concrete truck in Olive Branch on Friday, May 20, according to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams. At the scene of the crash, at Railroad Ave. and Highway 178, Mayor Adams told FOX13′s Mississippi Reporter Tom Dees that the concrete truck was being towed by a tow truck when the train slammed into it.
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Counterfeit Money

Union City police were called to Pockets, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate the passing of counterfeit money. Reports said a white male entered the store on May 13th and got a drink from the cooler. As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the individual asked if she could...
UNION CITY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy