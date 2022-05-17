Texas A&M Player Profile: Linebacker, Chris Russell Jr.

Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season.

Chris Russell Jr. is entering his 4th year with the Texas A&M football program, looking to play a larger part in the linebacker rotation after the departures of Aaron Hansford (NFL) and Antonio Doyle (Transfer). Russell Jr.s’ football career began at Dyersburg High School in Dyersburg, Tennessee where he was named 7-4A Player of the Year after his 2018 senior season, and committed to the Aggies on Feb. 6, 2019. Declining to redshirt, Russel Jr. appeared in 10 out of 12 games during the 2019 season primarily on special teams, and recorded only 1 tackle. During his 2020 sophomore season, he again appeared in 10 games, playing an increased role on special teams, recording 4 tackles and a blocked punt on the year. After earning a rotational role in the linebacking corp at the start of his 2021 junior season, he played in all 12 games, tallying 11 total tackles, and a tackle for loss on the year while remaining as an important member on special teams .

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Dyersburg, Tennessee

Height: 6-2

Weight: 235lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking

Class of 2019: 3-Star player ranking, 26th ranked player in Tennessee, 39th ranked inside linebacker prospect in the country

Career Stats

Year G Tkl TFL Int Sacks 2019 10 1 0 0 0 2020 10 4 0 0 0 2021 12 11 1 0 0

PFF Grades

Year Defense Tackling Coverage Run Defense Pass Rush 2019 60.0 – – 60.0 – 2020 50.9 29.4 40.2 66.3 – 2021 67.3 58.4 58.0 73.7 59.9

Depth Chart Overview

Chris Russell Jr. (Senior) is projected as a rotational linebacker for Texas A&M this coming season under Jimbo Fishers’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme, led by first-year defensive coordinator, D.J. Durkin. Russell Jr. is slated to share the rotation with linebackers Tarian Lee Jr. (Red Shirt Junior), Ish Harris (Freshman), and Martrell Harris Jr. (Freshman). Russell Jr. is the primary backup to starting Mike Linebacker Andre White Jr. (Senior). Coming out of high school, Chris Russell Jr. was one of the top defensive prospects in Tennessee, sporting a traditional middle linebacker frame, and had the closing burst and sideline to sideline pursuit ability needed in order to play and perform at the position at a high level . Although not the best athlete at linebacker on the roster, his size, strength, tackling ability, and experience in the rotation for the last three years makes him one of the many players to keep an eye on starting in summer camp and beyond.

Players’ Photo Gallery