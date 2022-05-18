ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brush fire burns near Griffith Observatory; LAPD detains ‘person of interest’

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago

A brush fire scorched about six acres and forced an evacuation of the famed Griffith Park Observatory on Tuesday, and a person of interest was detained.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. along North Nottingham Avenue on a hill just south of the observatory in Griffith Park. Originally reported as a roughly 100-by-50-foot spot fire, the blaze quickly grew to about four acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Smoke billowed up the hill, some of it wafting across the observatory’s famed domes, although the flames did not appear to be immediately threatening he landmark.

Because of the fire’s proximity to the observatory and the thickness of the brush, the LAFD classified the blaze as a “major emergency.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rj8Bu_0fhlz0zw00
An LAFD helicopter responds to the brush fire that threatened the Griffith Park Observatory as smoke drifts toward the iconic domes. | Photo courtesy of Henry Berkson/Los Angeles Fire Department

In addition to evacuating the observatory, park rangers were also clearing hiking trails in Griffith Park.

The observatory was closed to the public on Tuesday, per its usual schedule, but all staff were cleared from the building.

The LAFD announced about 3:55 p.m. that crews managed to contain the blaze at about six acres. No injuries were reported during the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers detained a person of interest in connection with the fire. However, no further details were immediately available.

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

Man drives car onto sidewalk, injures 3 children near Santa Ana school

Three children were injured Monday near Taft Elementary School when a man who had been asked to leave the Santa Ana campus struck them while driving away, authorities said. The 911 call came in at 8:23 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The children were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Doran said.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Huntington Beach jewelry store workers hailed for foiling smash-grab heist

Customers and supporters of a Huntington Beach jewelry store were continuing Monday to hail the actions of employees who fought off a group of would-be smash-and-grab robbers. “My jewelers are absolute savages,” one customer wrote in an Instagram post that included the now-widely viewed surveillance video that shows employees fighting off the four intruders, who entered the Princess Bride Diamonds store at the Bella Terra shopping center at 7821 Edinger Ave. around noon Sunday.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

1 person killed in fire at Hollywood industrial building

A person was found dead Thursday after firefighters extinguished a greater alarm fire in an industrial building in Hollywood. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called just after 5:40 p.m. to 6600 Lexington Ave., between Highland Avenue and Vine Street, on reports of a fire at a two-story concrete building, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffith Observatory#Griffith Park#Detains#Brush Fire#Lapd#Lafd
HeySoCal

Crews begin work to turn historic Hollywood building into senior housing

Construction began Monday on an adaptive reuse project to turn the historic Hollywood Western Building into a 79-unit affordable housing project for low-income seniors. “Preserving our cultural history and adding to our supply of affordable housing aren’t mutually exclusive goals,” said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the district and said he helped secure financing and land use approvals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Anaheim mayor announces resignation in face of FBI probe

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday, saying he did not want to be a “distraction” as the FBI probes allegations he fed insider information to the Los Angeles Angels in the proposed sale of Angel Stadium, in the hopes of a substantial campaign donation, as well as cheating on sales taxes for a helicopter he bought.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

LA County sees slight drop in COVID hospitalizations

The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped below 400 after reaching its highest number since March, according to the latest state data. There were 385 COVID-positive patients at county hospitals on Sunday, down from 402 on Saturday. Of those patients, 49 were being treated in intensive care, up from 44 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA could give Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy first dibs on land

As part of an effort to protect some remaining wildlife habitats in Los Angeles from being developed, the City Council on Tuesday will consider approving an ordinance to give the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy the opportunity to buy remaining city-owned properties in the Santa Monica Mountain zone before adjacent property owners are allowed to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Investigators examine exhaustive diary from accused OC church shooter

Investigators are hoping to gain insight into the motivations of the man accused of opening fire at a Taiwanese church congregation in Laguna Woods, thanks to seven volumes of writings he apparently mailed to a Chinese-language newspaper prior to the attack. Authorities were looking over the documents, which were sent...
HeySoCal

Ramit Varma ends run for mayor of LA, endorses Rick Caruso

Ramit Varma, an entrepreneur from Encino, ended his run for mayor of Los Angeles and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, it was reported Monday. “Although Rick and I have very different backgrounds and experiences, I found that we are united by a common purpose,” Varma said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We both want Los Angeles to be a city that is safe, affordable and clean. A city that our children and decades to come can be proud of.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

61-year-old woman goes missing in Bell Gardens

Police Saturday circulated a photo of a 61-year-old woman who went missing in Bell Gardens. Valerie Denise Freeman was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Bell Gardens Police Department reported. Freeman was described as a 5-feet-4-inch tall Black woman weighing 110 pounds. Police urged anyone with information regarding...
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy